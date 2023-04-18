West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release WBJEE 2023 Admit Card on April 20, 2023. Candidates who will appear for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card through the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2023 Admit Card releasing on April 20, here’s how to download

The examination will be conducted on April 30, 2023 across the state at various exam centres. Paper I will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. All questions will be of multiple-choice questions, with four options against each question.

WBJEE 2023 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates appearing in both paper I and paper II are eligible for both General Merit List as well as Pharmacy Merit List. Such candidates are considered for admission in all courses. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.