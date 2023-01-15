Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE 2023: Registration process to end soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, get link here

WBJEE 2023: Registration process to end soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, get link here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 15, 2023 05:36 PM IST

WBJEE 2023 application process to end on January 20, 2023.

WBJEE 2023: Registration process to end soon at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE 2023: Registration process to end soon at wbjeeb.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close down the registration process for WBJEE 2023 soon. The last date for the submission of the application form is January 20, 2023. Candidates can apply online at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates have till January 24 to make changes to their application. Candidates can download their WBJEE 2023 admit cards on April 20. The WBJEE 2023 examination will be held on April 30 in two shifts from 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The application fee is 500 for General candidates and 400 for SC/ST/OBCA/OBC-B candidates.

Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2023

WBJEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply for WBJEE 2022’ link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee registration
wbjee registration

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out