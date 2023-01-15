WBJEE 2023: Registration process to end soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, get link here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will close down the registration process for WBJEE 2023 soon. The last date for the submission of the application form is January 20, 2023. Candidates can apply online at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates have till January 24 to make changes to their application. Candidates can download their WBJEE 2023 admit cards on April 20. The WBJEE 2023 examination will be held on April 30 in two shifts from 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The application fee is ₹500 for General candidates and ₹400 for SC/ST/OBCA/OBC-B candidates.

Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2023

WBJEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply for WBJEE 2022’ link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take the printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON