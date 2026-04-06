WBJEE 2026: Registration date extended till April 8, apply at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE 2026 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply is April 8, 2026. The direct link to check results is given here.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has recently updated their schedule for one of the state's engineering entrance tests, WBJEE 2026. The last date has been extended. Candidates who want to apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can check the official notice on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
According to the revised schedule, the board has extended the window for students to complete their online applications and fee payments, which originally opened on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. All candidates now have until April 8, 2026, to complete their registrations. This extension provides students with crucial support in verifying the accuracy of their information before starting the next part of the process.
Following the close of applications, the board has scheduled a brief period for online corrections and the downloading of revised confirmation pages from April 10 to April 12, 2026.
The official notice reads, "In consideration of repeated requests from various stakeholders, especially the aspiring candidates, the date of registration for WBJEE-2026 is hereby extended upto 08.04.2026 (Wednesday). Accordingly, the correction window will remain open from 10.04.2026 to 12.04.2026. All other terms and conditions, as stipulated earlier, will remain unchanged."
Once the administrative formalities are settled, students can look forward to mid-May, specifically from May 15 to May 24, to download their official admit cards from the portal. It is important to note that the admit card download facility will remain available only until 4:00 p.m. on the day of the exam.
The WBJEE exam is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions: Paper-I, focusing on Mathematics, will take place in the morning from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a mid-break, after which Paper-II, covering Physics and Chemistry, will commence from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Direct link to apply for WBJEE 2026
WBJEE 2026: How to apply
Eligible candidates can follow the steps below to appear for the exam.
1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on WBJEE link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, click on submit.
5. Login to the account and fill the application form.
6. Make the payment of application fee.
7. Click on submit and download the page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.
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