Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
WBJEE Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2024 08:08 PM IST

WBJEE Admit Card 2024 will be releasing tomorrow, April 18, 2024. The steps to download hall tickets is given here.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will release WBJEE Admit Card 2024 on April 18, 2024. Candidates who will appear for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations can download the admit card or hall ticket through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download
WBJEE Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

The admit card for WBJEE will be available from April 18 to April 28, 2024, till 2 pm.

The WBJEE 2024 examination will be conducted on April 28, 2024. Paper I (Mathematics) will be conducted in the first shift- from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) will be conducted in the second shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject.

All the candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

WBJEE Admit Card 2024: How to download

  • Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on WBJEE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidate must carry a printed hard copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Candidates must ensure that the admit card is not mutilated/ distorted/ soiled, even by accident. Candidates with such mutilated/ distorted/ soiled admit cards may not be allowed to appear in the examination.

WBJEEB is conducted for admission in the academic session 2024-25 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self-Financing Engineering/Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
