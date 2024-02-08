WBJEE JELET 2024 registration begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to apply

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has begun the application process for JELET-2024. The application process will end on March 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The JELET 2024 examination will be held on June 29 WBJEEB starts application process for JELET-2024, exam on June 29

From March 13 to March 15, candidates can edit their WBJEE JELET 2024 application form. The date of publication of the JELET-2024 admit card is June 21.

WBJEE JELET 2024 application fee: The JELET-2024 application fee is ₹500 for General Male candidates, ₹400 for General Female candidates, ₹400 for OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS Male candidates, ₹300 for OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS Female candidates, and ₹300 for third Gender candidates.

WBJEE JELET 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the online applictaion link

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.

WBJEEB will conduct OMR, a Common Entrance Test (JELET-2024) for admission in the academic session 2024-25 into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology and Pharmacy at different Universities, Government Colleges, as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.