WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: How to check West Bengal JEE scores when released

WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates:

WBJEE Result 2025 News Live Updates: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is yet to release the WBJEE Results 2025. Candidates will be able to check their results, when released, on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Notably, candidates will need to enter their details like Application Number and Date of Birth to check the results when out.

The board has already released candidates' responses and answer keys, and invited objections from candidates up to May 11.

Candidates could challenge any number of answer keys but in one session, by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500 per question challenged, The payment could be done via net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only.

As per the board, no challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful, and its decision will be final on the final answer keys.

The WBJEE 2025 was conducted on April 27, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 11 am to 1 pm, while the second shift was from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE Results 2025: Steps to check when announced

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check results when released

1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the WBJEE 2025 examination tab.

3. Click on the result or scorecard download link.

4. Enter your credentials and log in.

5. Check and download the result.

