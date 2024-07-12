WBJEEB JECA & JELET 2024 answer key to be released today at wbjeeb.nic.in, details inside

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the model answer key for the JECA and JELET exam 2024 on July 12, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the answer key can visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can access the model answer key using their login credentials like application number and password in order to access the answer key. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts JECA for admission into the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course and conducts JELET for admission into 2nd year (3rd semester) of four-year bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in West Bengal.

“If any candidate is not satisfied with the model answer key, he/she can challenge any key by 14-07-2024 till 11.59 p.m. through the user interface provided. A candidate can challenge any number of answer keys but in one session. The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹500(Rupees five hundred) through net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI only per question challenged. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful,” mentioned the official notice.

Candidates who would like to check the answer key can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check WBJEEB JECA and JELET 2024 answer key:

Visit the official website West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in

Look out for the link to check JECA and JELET answer key on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates need to submit their login credentials to access the answer key

On submitting the login credentials, answer key will be displayed on the screen

Verify the answer key and raise objections if any

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs

