West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the registration process for WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 on September 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/. WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Registration begins on September 8 at wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule here

The last date to apply for the examination is September 16, 2025. The correction window will open on September 18 and will close on September 19, 2025.

The admit card will be available for download from October 10 to October 18, 2025. The JENPAS exam will be held on October 18, 2025. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper I will be held from 11 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II will be held from 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have passed already OR must be appearing in 2025 in class 12 in (10+2) system only. For B.Sc. Nursing, the applicant’s age must be at least 17(seventeen) years as on 31.12.2025. Other than B.Sc. Nursing, the applicant’s age must be at least 17 (seventeen) years as on 31.12.2025.

Application Fee

a) The Examination Fees can be paid by Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI/QR Code only.

b) For only Paper-I or only Paper-II, the application fee for the examination is ₹500 ( ₹400 for SC/ST/OBC-Category-A (More Backward) /OBC-Category-B (Backward)/EWS candidates), plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable.

c) For both Paper-I and Paper-II, the application fee for the examination is ₹800 ( ₹650 for SC/ST/ OBC-Category-A (More Backward) /OBC-Category-B (Backward)/EWS candidates), plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.