Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Registration begins on September 8 at wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 05:11 pm IST

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 registration will begin on September 8, 2025. The schedule can be checked here. 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will begin the registration process for WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 on September 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses can find the direct link through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Registration begins on September 8 at wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule here
WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Registration begins on September 8 at wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule here

The last date to apply for the examination is September 16, 2025. The correction window will open on September 18 and will close on September 19, 2025.

The admit card will be available for download from October 10 to October 18, 2025. The JENPAS exam will be held on October 18, 2025. The exam will comprise of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper I will be held from 11 am to 12.30 pm and Paper II will be held from 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have passed already OR must be appearing in 2025 in class 12 in (10+2) system only. For B.Sc. Nursing, the applicant’s age must be at least 17(seventeen) years as on 31.12.2025. Other than B.Sc. Nursing, the applicant’s age must be at least 17 (seventeen) years as on 31.12.2025.

Application Fee

a) The Examination Fees can be paid by Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI/QR Code only.

b) For only Paper-I or only Paper-II, the application fee for the examination is 500 ( 400 for SC/ST/OBC-Category-A (More Backward) /OBC-Category-B (Backward)/EWS candidates), plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable.

c) For both Paper-I and Paper-II, the application fee for the examination is 800 ( 650 for SC/ST/ OBC-Category-A (More Backward) /OBC-Category-B (Backward)/EWS candidates), plus the Bank’s service charges if applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.

Complete Schedule Here

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Registration begins on September 8 at wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On