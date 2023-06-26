Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 07:55 PM IST

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 hall tickets released at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing course (JEPBN) exam today, June 26, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the JEPBN-2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEEB will conduct the JEPBN-2023 entrance examination on July 1.

Direct link to download JEPBN 2023 admit card

Notification here

WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for JEPBN-2023

Key in your login details

Your JEPBN 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

JEPBN-2023 is conducted for admission into Post Basic BSc Nursing courses in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
wbjee admit card. hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out