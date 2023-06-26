WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's direct link to download hall ticket
WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 hall tickets released at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for Joint Entrance for Post Basic Nursing course (JEPBN) exam today, June 26, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the JEPBN-2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
WBJEEB will conduct the JEPBN-2023 entrance examination on July 1.
Direct link to download JEPBN 2023 admit card
WBJEEB JEPBN 2023 admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link for JEPBN-2023
Key in your login details
Your JEPBN 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.
JEPBN-2023 is conducted for admission into Post Basic BSc Nursing courses in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal for the academic session 2023-24.