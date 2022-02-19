Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBPSC Exam 2022 date for audit and account service released, notice here
WBPSC Exam 2022 date for audit and account service released, notice here

  • West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Audit and Accounts Service 2020 main exam date. Admit card will be released on March 3.
Published on Feb 19, 2022
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Audit and Accounts Service 2020 main exam date. The examination will be held from March 15 to March 23 (except the 18th, 19th & 20th March 2022).The detailed schedule of the main examination is available on the commission’s website at www.wbpsc.gov.in.

All the qualified candidates can download the e-admit card from the official website of WBPSC from March 3.

Here is the direct link to check the exam schedule

Steps to check the exam schedule

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING WEST BENGAL AUDIT AND ACCOUNTS SERVICE RECRUITMENT (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2020" under the What’s New section

The exam dates will appear on the screen

Check and download the schedule.

Candidates can check the datasheet below:

