WBPSC prelims answer key 2021: Last date to raise objections is August 31

The last date to raise objections against the answer keys for West Bengal Civil Services (Executive) preliminary exam 2021 is Tuesday, August 31. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objection/s through the official website of the WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC Civil Service (Exe.) (Preliminary) Examination, 2021was conducted on August 22.

The commission has preponed the date to raise objections.

"In order to facilitate speedy publication of results, Commission has decided to prepone the starting date of opening the link for bringing apparent incongruities in the published Answer Keys to 27.08.2021," reads the official notification.

"Candidates of the above-mentioned examination are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in in between 27.08.2021 and 31.08.2021 midnight" the notice further added.

WBPSC prelims answer key 2021:How to raise objections

Visit the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Answer Key responses’

Click on the link WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. (PRELI.)EXAMINATION, 2021(ADVT NO. 18/2020)

Key in your Enrolment No and DOB

Click on Sign in

Raise objections