West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 registration begins on Oct 22

Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:52 PM IST

West Bengal NEET UG counselling round 1 begins tomorrow at wbmcc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling will commence on October 22 at 4 pm. A tentative timetable for the West Bengal NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 has been published on the government of West Bengal's website by the director of medical education. Candidates can register for WB NEET UG counselling 2022 at wbmcc.nic.in.

The deadline for the West Bengal NEET UG counselling registration, fee payment is October 25.

The round 1 of provisional seat allotment result of the verified candidates will be released on October 28 after 6 pm. The final list for the successfully verified candidates will be available on October 29. Candidates have to report at the allotted institute with requisite original documents, college fee is on November 2, 3, and 4.

Candidates can check the detailed tentative schedule at here.

Topics
west bengal neet
west bengal neet

