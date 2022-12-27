XAT 2023 admit card released on xatonline.in, direct link & how to download

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has issued admit cards for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. Applicants can download their admit cards from xatonline.in.

The management entrance exam will be held on January 8, 2023 and results are expected on January 23.

Direct link to download XAT 2023 admit card

How to download XAT 2023 admit card

Visit the exam portal at xatonline.in.

On the home page, the admit card download link will be displayed.

Open it and login with the asked credentials.

Download the admit card and take printout.

XAT is held for admission to management courses at XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR campuses. In addition, XAT scores are accepted by 160+ MBA colleges, including XIMB, IMI, IMT, TAPMI, Great Lakes and GIM Goa.

As per an official statement, 98,242 candidates have applied for XAT 2023, which is 25% more than XAT 2022.

Of the total applicants, 63.78% are male candidates and 36.21% are female candidates, as informed by the institute.