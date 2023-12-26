XAT 2024 Admit Card released at xatonline.in, direct link here

Xavier School of Management (XLRI) released the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 admit card on December 26. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at www.xatonline.in. Candidates will be able to download their XAT 2024 admit card using their XAT ID and Date of Birth. XAT 2024 examination on January 7, registration process ended on December 10

XAT 2024 examination will be conducted on January 7. The examination will be conducted from 2 pm to 5: 30 pm. XAT 2024 exam duration is 3 hours 30 minutes. The XAT 2024 registration process ended on December 10.

XAT 2024 admit card: Know how to download

To download the XAT 2023 admit card follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.xatonline.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the XAT 2024 admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. The XAT score is being used by more than 160 institutes for admission.