XAT 2024 second mock test today on xatonline.in

XAT 2024 second mock test today on xatonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 05, 2023 11:00 AM IST

Candidates who have applied for the exam before November 3 can take the mock test on xatonline.in.

XLRI - Xavier School of Management will release the second mock test of XAT 2024 today, November 5. Candidates who have applied for the exam before November 3 can take it on the website xatonline.in.

XAT 2024 second mock test today (xatonline.in)

As per XLRI, mock tests are designed to replicate the actual XAT examination, ensuring candidates are well-prepared for the challenges. The first one was released in October.

There will be five sections in the mock test, bifurcated into three parts.

The first part consists of verbal and logical ability, decision-making, quantitative ability, and data interpretation and it can be completed in 175 minutes.

The second part consists of keyboard testing with a time slot of 5 minutes. The third part consists of essay writing and general awareness and the duration is 30 minutes.

Candidates are expected to complete the exam in 3.5 hours.

The actual exam is scheduled for January 7 and the paper will be held from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

Registrations will close on November 30 and admit cards will be released on December 20.

For more information, candidates can visit the exam website.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Sunday, November 05, 2023
