XAT Answer Key 2026 released at xatonline.in, direct link to download here
XAT Answer Key 2026 has been released. The direct link to download provisional key is given here.
Xavier Aptitude Test has released the XAT Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test can check the provisional answer key through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. To check the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Direct link to download XAT Answer Key 2026
XAT Answer Key 2026: How to download
1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.
2. Click on XAT Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
5. Check the provisional key and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. However, the official website do not have any exact dates as till when the objection window link will remain active. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by paying processing fee for each objection raised.
The XAT response sheet was released on January 6, 2026.
The school conducted the aptitude test on January 4, 2026 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held in computer based mode and questions were set in English. Each multiple- choice question (MCQ) featured five options, with one correct choice. The question paper comprised of a total of 95 questions and was divided into two time bound parts- Part 1 and 2. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More