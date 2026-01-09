XAT Answer Key 2026 released at xatonline.in, direct link to download here

Xavier Aptitude Test has released the XAT Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Xavier Aptitude Test can check the provisional answer key through the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. To check the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download XAT Answer Key 2026 XAT Answer Key 2026: How to download 1. Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

2. Click on XAT Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.

5. Check the provisional key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The objection window will remain opened for 2-3 days. However, the official website do not have any exact dates as till when the objection window link will remain active. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by paying processing fee for each objection raised.

The XAT response sheet was released on January 6, 2026.

The school conducted the aptitude test on January 4, 2026 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was held in computer based mode and questions were set in English. Each multiple- choice question (MCQ) featured five options, with one correct choice. The question paper comprised of a total of 95 questions and was divided into two time bound parts- Part 1 and 2. For more related details candidates can check the official website of XAT.