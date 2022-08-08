XLRI XAT 2023 registration begin on August 10, details here

Xavier school of management, Jamshedpur will begin the online registration for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023 on August 10, 2022. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the test on the official website xatonline.in.

The last date to apply for the exam is November 30, 2022.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level aptitude test conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur for MBA/ PGDM admissions.

To be eligible, candidates must have completed 3 years of bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline, recognized by a university or Deemed University. Candidates completing their final examination by June 10, 2023, can also apply.

According to a press release issued by the institute, the XAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023. The exam will be conducted in 80+ cities across India. The XAT admit cards for the exam can be downloaded from December 20 onwrds.

The registration fee is Rs. 2000 for XAT and for XLRI programmes the fee is Rs. 200 per programme.

The programmes include Business Management Programme (BM), Human Resource Management Programme (HRM), General Management Programme (GMP), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), and XLRI-Rutgers Double Masters Programme.

The question paper will be divided into 4 sections and there will be approximately 22-30 questions in each section and the total number of questions will not exceed 100-105 including General Knowledge.

The XAT scores will be valid for admissions at XLRI Jamshedpur and other Xavier Associate Management Institutes. The scores are also accepted by over 160 B-schools across the country.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website xatonline.in

Register yourself for XAT

Verify your email ID

Key in your details and fill the XAT Application form

Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Submit your application form and save for future purposes

