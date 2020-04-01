e-paper
Coronavirus: ABVP, DUSU launch online remedial classes for Delhi students

To help students during the lockdown, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) have launched online remedial classes for students of Delhi.

education Updated: Apr 01, 2020 10:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
         

All registered students will be eligible to join, according to a statement by ABVP, here on Tuesday.

All registered students will be eligible to join, according to a statement by ABVP, here on Tuesday.

As students had suffered in terms of loss of thousands of hours of classroom instructions, no access to public libraries, and the absence of functional alternatives, the ABVP-Delhi and the DUSU had brought together over 80 professors and teachers from eminent institutes, like the Delhi University (DU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), to provide online guidance in over 20 disciplines, it said.

Sidharth Yadav, state secretary, ABVP Delhi, said, “Online remedial classes add another dimension to our response to this crisis. As a representative of students, our efforts to assist students and the society will continue throughout the lockdown.”

Students from DU, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, IP University, Ambedkar University and others can register themselves to join these online remedial classes.

Doubts will be cleared via e-mail, voice notes and discussions during online classes. Course materials will also be made available in the digital format.

Akshit Dahiya, DUSU president, said, “While we are thankful to the professors and scholars who have agreed to guide students, we would request the varsity administration to institutionalise similar efforts to maximised scope and reach.”

