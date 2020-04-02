Coronavirus: Classrooms all set to go digital in Patna

education

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 08:28 IST

With all educational institutions facing closure owing to the nationwide lockdown, most of the private schools in the capital city are now contemplating using digital platforms to kick-start this year’s academic session, informally, soon.

Many schools have asked the students to install a digital learning application in their smart phones to facilitate online classes, beginning this week. Usually, the new academic session in schools begin in the first week of April.

Prarambhika, a private CBSE school in Patna, rolled out its first interactive online learning class on Wednesday for students of classes nursery to 10.

Sumit Prakash, director of Prarambhika, said, “Thanks to virtual classrooms, we started the new academic session using these digital platforms. We began the online class with the school prayer as per the custom. The teachers have designed online content, including study material and video lectures following the CBSE curriculum.”

“The school will carry out interesting activities such as storytelling and other fun games to break the monotony and facilitate better learning to students”, he added.

Students, when contacted by the HT, said they had downloaded different online learning platforms such as Diksha, SWYAM, and e-Pathshala in accordance with their respective schools’ directives. However, some schools are yet to introduce the electronic mode of teaching.

Bishop Scott Group of Schools has come up with a 360 degree virtual curriculum engaging students in academic and extracurricular activities while sitting at home, overcoming the factor of physical absence.

Ashfaque Iqbal, vice- principal of Bishop Scott Boys’ School, said, “Anticipating the closure, the school had already prepared interactive study material online in systematized manner for conducting classes. We have prepared a daily timetable for carrying out the lessons. We have also integrated study material, video lectures, and worksheets for comprehensive understanding of the students, followed by revision notes, online assessments and doubt clearing sessions. Apart from this, we have encouraged students and teachers to join Diksha , e-pathshala and other such CBSE forums.”

The extracurricular departments have also switched to online mode for keeping the students fit and entertained. “Music classes, dance classes, and yoga classes are facilitated daily through the portal,” he added.

Similarly, St. Michael’s High School is all set to employ the online learning method. Principal Father Armstrong Edison said, “In the first phase, we have started with online worksheets for primary to secondary students. Later, we will introduce pre-recorded video lectures for the higher classes.”

Principal of Don Bosco Academy, Mary Alphonsa, said, “We have designed e-content for classes four to 12. The online study material available at the school’s smart-class is being shared with students so that they become familiar with the new syllabus. Teachers are giving assignment worksheets online that students need to submit within a stipulated deadline.”

Meanwhile, parents have also welcomed this move. Vinay Kumar, whose son studies in class nine, said, “Digital learning tools were much needed during this time. At least, children are now utilising their free time and internet for productive work instead of playing online games. This will also help them to cover their syllabus without getting overburdened after the schools reopen.”