Coronavirus: IIT Guwahati students design and develop low cost intubation box

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:04 IST

Students at Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) have designed and developed a low cost intubation box which is easy to manufacture and deliver amid lockdown.

The device functions as an aerosol obstruction box which is placed atop the patient’s bed on the head side, limiting the flow of virus-laden droplets from the patient to doctor, especially during the process of intubation.

Intubation is the process of inserting a tube, called endotracheal tube (ET), through the mouth and then the airway so that a patient can be placed on a ventilator to assist with breathing during anesthesia, sedation or severe illness.

Intubation box is a reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) than can be used to protect healthcare workers when intubating Covid-19 patients.

Developed and designed by a student venture for medical innovation called Mitochondrial, the projected cost of the intubation box developed at IIT-G is Rs 2,000, “which is significantly lower than existing alternatives”.

“The intubation box limits the infection within the box’s volume around the patient. As opposed to other PPEs, this box works effectively for multiple doctors and nurses serving the patient,” said an IIT-G release.

While the transparent material allows visual access to the head of the patient inside, the arm-holes on the box allows the care giver to perform any necessary tasks including intubation and extubation.

“The boxes are reusable, as they may be cleaned thoroughly with 70% alcohol or bleach, to allow use for the next patient,” the release added.

The team at IIT-G which developed the box has started a crowd funding campaign to manufacture these boxes and provide them to government hospitals for free.

“Based on continuous feedback, the design will be further optimized for improved efficacy, before the first batch is manufactured in Gurgaon,” said the release.