e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Coronavirus: Jamia to provide psycho-social support to students

Coronavirus: Jamia to provide psycho-social support to students

The varsity had earlier begun tele-counselling services for the students.

education Updated: Apr 09, 2020 19:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia. (HT file)
Jamia Millia Islamia. (HT file)
         

Jamia Millia Islamia has constituted a 13-member committee to provide psycho-social support to students during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The varsity had earlier begun tele-counselling services for the students.

Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar has set up a mental health and counselling committee to facilitate the well-being of students, the varsity said.

The committee will provide psycho-social support to students staying in hostels/campus or outside during and after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The committee will be headed by Professor S M Sajid of Department of Social Work and Professor Naved Iqbal of Department of Psychology will be its convenor.

Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Chief Proctor, OSD (Planning and Development) Faculty members from Department of Social Work and Psychology, Provost G P Girls Hostel and CMO are members of the committee.

It will meet for weekly (face to face/online) consultation, till COVID-19 persists, initially for three months.

The committee will set up a telephone helpline and arrange telephonic counselling for those who approach it.

The Committee will also enlist limited volunteers among research scholars and NSS students for psycho-social support services and will guide them and assign duties by following a system of rotation.

It may also consult external experts in extreme conditions, the varsity said, adding that the committee members might also visit the hostels and other parts of the campus.

tags
top news
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Maharashtra reports 211 Covid-19 cases in a day, state total at 1,346
Maharashtra reports 211 Covid-19 cases in a day, state total at 1,346
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Some even resigned...’: Safdarjang Hospital doctor flays attack on medics
‘Some even resigned...’: Safdarjang Hospital doctor flays attack on medics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News