Coronavirus: Kerala SSLC, plus two exams 2020 postponed

The ongoing Kerala SSLC, plus two and plus one exams have been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak in India that has infected 206 Indians and killed four of them.

education Updated: Mar 20, 2020 14:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The ongoing Kerala SSLC and plus two exams have been postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak in India that has infected 206 Indians and killed four of them. The Kerala secondary school leaving certificate or also known as SSLC exam that was scheduled from March 10 to 26 has been postponed.

Only three papers including Mathematical Science scheduled for March 23, Physics for March 24 and Chemistry for March 26 were left that have been postponed now. Revised schedule will be updated in due course of time.

Kerala plus two examination was also scheduled to end on March 26 that has been postponed. Moreover, the plus one exams have also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Other university examinations have also been postponed.

Meanwhile, other board exams including CBSE, ICSE, MP Board, Telangana Board, Chhattisgarh Board, Punjab Board and Gujarat Board exam have also been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Candidates are other public as well are advised to stay inside their homes and not step outside unless it is very urgent to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

