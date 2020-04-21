e-paper
Home / Education / Coronavirus: Maharashtra AAC CET 2020 exam postponed until further notice

Coronavirus: Maharashtra AAC CET 2020 exam postponed until further notice

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, and the notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 12:44 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra AAC CET 2020 exam. (Screengrab)
As the central government extended the nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus disease, Maharashtra State CET Cell has postponed the MAH AAC CET 2020 exam scheduled to be conducted from May 10 to 11, 2020. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, and the notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

According to the notification, the fresh schedule for the MAH AAC CET 2020 examination will be announced later on the Maharashtra State CET Cell’s official website. Candidates are advised to keep a tap on the commission’s website for more information regarding the examination.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also decided to release the fresh dates for the civil service-2019 personality tests after May 3, 2020.

