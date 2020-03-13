e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: IIM Ahmedabad, XLRI - Jamshedpur, convocation deferred

Coronavirus outbreak: IIM Ahmedabad, XLRI - Jamshedpur, convocation deferred

On Thursday, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) annouced that they have postponed their convocation ceremonies for an unspecified time.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Students ouside the Learning Center at XLRI campus in Jamshedpur
Some top higher education institutes have called off or deferred their annual convocation ceremonies following the reporting of new cases of coronavirus across the country.

On Thursday, the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) annouced that they have postponed their convocation ceremonies for an unspecified time. The move, said officials, is keeping in mind the concerns over the coronavirus COVID-19 and therefore avoiding any large gatherings on campus.

“In line with the advisories issued by the Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO), we have urged our students to avoid travelling and avoid large gatherings to mitigate the spread of the COVID 19. The decision to defer the convocation ceremony has been taken to avoid putting our students, staff and their families at risk,” said Fr P Christie S.J., director, XLRI. Close to 520 students were supposed to receive their diplomas at the convocation scheduled originally on March 21.

Similarly, IIM-A, which had scheduled their annual convocation ceremony for March 21 and has now decided to cancel the event altogether. “The decision has been taken to preclude any risks to students and their extended families and friends as well as to the faculty and employees of the institute,” said a spokesperson for the Institute.

Both institutes have not yet decided or announced when the event will everyday be held, if at all.

Meanwhile, late on Thursday, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) decided to suspend all classes and events on campus until March 31, 2020. The institute has also informed all students to avoid any mass gatherings on campus until further notice.

