Court peon’s daughter set to be judge in Bihar

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 11:51 IST

Archana, a mother of five-year-old child, has proved it again that success depends on hard work and dedication, and the age is no bar to any achievement.

Born in the Kankarbagh area of Bihar capital, Archana, daughter of a peon at the Sonepur court in the Saran district, is set to be the judge as she cleared the Bihar Judicial Service in her second attempt.

She, however, has only regret that her father Gaurinandan is not around to celebrate her success. He passed away some time back.

Speaking to IANS, Archana said, “My father served judges as peon, which I didn’t like as a child. Then only I promised myself that one day I would be the judge.”

Though it was not easy to continue the studies after the death of my father, but my mother refused to give in to the circumstances and stood like a pillar with me. Some relatives too helped us tide over the hardship.

Archana passed Class 12 examination as student of the Shastri Nagar Government High School and went on to study at the Patna University. She, later joined her school as a computer teacher.

When the marriage followed, Archana felt that she would not be able to realise her dream of becoming a judge. But on knowing her desire, Archana’s husband Rajiv Ranjan, a clerk at the Patna Medical College Hospital, decided to support her and encouraged her to continue her studies.

Yes, I had to struggle a lot, she said. “My husband knew of my dream and he encouraged me to strive for it,” she said.

The support from her in-laws rekindled her hopes and she decided to strive to achieve her goal. The circumstances brought her to Pune and she grabbed it with both of her hands and completed LLB. On return to Patna, Archana did LLM from the BMT Law College, Purnia, in 2014.

Later, she came to Delhi to attend coaching classes.

“Pursuing the study was never an easy decision, particularly after marriage and bearing a child. But my husband and in-laws always supported me,” said Archana.

“If one has a dream, is ready to strive for that, it can be achieved, come what may,” said soon-to-be-appointed-judge Archana and thanked all those who believed in her and helped to realise the dream she saw as a child.