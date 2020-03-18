e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Covid- 19: CBSE asks invigilators to use face masks, have adequate distance between students

Covid- 19: CBSE asks invigilators to use face masks, have adequate distance between students

“The exam invigilators should wear masks or cover face with handkerchiefs during exams,” CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an advisory.

education Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A girl is seen wearing a protective mask as students of class 10th arrive to appear for their CBSE exam, at an examination centre, Sector 10, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday.
A girl is seen wearing a protective mask as students of class 10th arrive to appear for their CBSE exam, at an examination centre, Sector 10, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed board examination centres to ensure sitting arrangement with adequate distance between students to contain the coronavirus spread.

“It shall be responsibility of examination centres to ensure that candidates for board exams are seated at distance of one metre from one another. For wherever the size of room doesn’t permit that, the examinees can be split into other rooms.

“The exam invigilators should wear masks or cover face with handkerchiefs during exams,” CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an advisory.

Coronavirus scare has led shutting down of schools in most of the states with the exception of board examinees.

tags
top news
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
Got coronavirus symptoms? WHO says avoid self-medicating with this drug
Got coronavirus symptoms? WHO says avoid self-medicating with this drug
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News