e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Covid- 19: IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel

Covid- 19: IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel

The creators of the application--’Flyzy’ claim it as India’s first dedicated aviation modern technology solution which enables air travel safe and contactless with a personalized experience for passengers, airlines and airports.

education Updated: May 31, 2020 13:43 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
IIT-Guwahati academic complex
IIT-Guwahati academic complex(File)
         

Keeping the social distancing norms in mind, a group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati students have developed a contactless mobile application to ease air travelling for passengers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The creators of the application--’Flyzy’ claim it as India’s first dedicated aviation modern technology solution which enables air travel safe and contactless with a personalized experience for passengers, airlines and airports.

Deepak Meena, a student of IIT-Guwahati who is CEO and co-founder of ‘Flyzy’ said: “Flyzy is going to be the country’s first aviation mobile-based, contactless software technology. It has been developed as per International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines. The application is completely safe and there is no threat to cybersecurity. The mobile application will strengthen the aviation industry, making them future-ready and fight against diseases like COVID-19.”

“It will have four main features that will help travellers in knowing- passenger processing, airport shopping, parking, baggage drop. Talks are on with airport authorities of Guwahati, Mumbai and Bangalore to operationalize the mobile application,” said Meena.

“The application will help to maintain social-distancing, without making the process slow. The contactless process will make reduce the virus spread and motivate people in regaining the confidence to fly again,” said Hansraj Patel, another student of IIT-Guwahati.

“Aviation is one of the most important sectors of the country and as an IITian, I feel it’s our responsibility to make India self-reliant in the sector,” added Meena.

This will also help the aviation industry to save a lot of money as the process becomes automated and faster, said Arjit Singh, an IIT student.

Last week, over 58,000 passengers flew India resumed limited domestic air travel after two months because of the coronavirus shut down as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

For its fight against COVID-19, ‘Flyzy’ has been recognized by Startup India and NITI Aayog.

top news
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
Nepal govt tables in parliament amendment bill on map that includes Indian territory
WhatsApp’s latest updates you may have missed this week
WhatsApp’s latest updates you may have missed this week
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
‘Looks delicious’: PM Modi responds to Australian counterpart’s ‘ScoMosa’ offer
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In