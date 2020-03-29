e-paper
Home / Education / Covid-19: IIT Roorkee resumes teaching through digital mode

Covid-19: IIT Roorkee resumes teaching through digital mode

The institute has given faculty various options of imparting distance education. While keeping in mind that different portions of the syllabus may be suited to different digital forms, faculty has been asked to leverage live video, interactive live video.

education Updated: Mar 29, 2020 08:27 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Roorkee
         

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, IIT Roorkee has resumed teaching utilising digital content sharing with students over the internet.

The institute has given faculty various options of imparting distance education. While keeping in mind that different portions of the syllabus may be suited to different digital forms, faculty has been asked to leverage live video, interactive live video, video files, ppt, ppt with voice or text commentary, pdf, doc, jpg mode for making the teaching as effective as possible, read a statement.

“While sharing of digital content need not necessarily be live or interactive, and hence the students will be free to go through that content at their convenience, regular interactive chat/video/email-based sessions can be organized to answer queries and clear doubts. As far as possible, live sessions shall be organized in the slot which is assigned to that course in the current semester’s timetable. The pace of instruction shall be slightly slower than the pace we are used to in classroom teaching,” said Ajit K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee.

All students do not have regular or high-speed access to the internet. However, moderate, or intermittent, access to the internet is available to a large fraction of the students. The students who get full/partial fee waiver will get up to Rs 500 reimbursement to help them improve their access to the internet. They can avail of this reimbursement after normal semester activity is resumed. (ANI)

