e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Covid- 19: Jamia asks hostel residents to cooperate with them

Covid- 19: Jamia asks hostel residents to cooperate with them

The advisory also said that some incidents have come to notice where male students have sneaked out by jumping over the boundary wall and students should refrain from such activities.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) field workers chemically disinfect a residential society during nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus, at Jamia Nagar, in New Delhi
South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) field workers chemically disinfect a residential society during nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus, at Jamia Nagar, in New Delhi(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday issued an advisory asking hostel residents to cooperate with them since the coronavirus pandemic is poised to enter the most crucial stage.

The advisory also said that some incidents have come to notice where male students have sneaked out by jumping over the boundary wall and students should refrain from such activities.

“In some of the boys’ hostels, the incident of sneaking out by jumping over the boundary walls have been noticed. This is very serious and jeopardises the entire efforts of lockdown and segregation breaking the Safety Net. The wardens may take note of this and convey to all to refrain from such activity and under no circumstances this will be tolerated,” the advisory said.

The advisory also said in case the residents need to visit ATM/hospital, they will inform their provost and a vehicle or an ambulance will be arranged to take them in small groups.

“The wardens are requested to aggressively monitor the health status of their residents and any symptom of fever/cold/ cough to be reported and adequate medical intervention to be activated,” it said.

It also said that a close watch should be kept on cases of depression and sign of gloominess. There have been some cases wherein the students residing in hostels both boys and girls have left the hostels on their own volition and now intend to come back to their hostels, it said.  “This is to be expressed in clear terms that no one is allowed to come back to hostel till restrictions are in force as a policy matter,” it said.

top news
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News