CSBC Bihar Police Constable Jan 20 exam postponed, check notice here

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 10:06 IST

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar Police has postponed the constable written exam under advertisement no.02/19) that was supposed to be conducted on January 20.

Over 6 lakh candidates were expected to appear in the examination on January 20. The exam for both, morning and evening shifts have now been postponed for unavoidable reasons. CSBC has already conducted one exam on January 12.

CSBC in its latest notice announced the postponement of exam on Wednesday. Check official notice here.

The revised date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any updates.

Meanwhile, CSBC had already released the roll number wise centre list on its official website. Over 900 exam centres have been allotted for the exam out of which 74 centres are in the state capital Patna.