CSBC Bihar Police Constable Jan 20 exam postponed, check notice here

CSBC Bihar police constable exam dates January 20 has been postponed. Check details here.

education Updated: Jan 16, 2020 10:06 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam notice
CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam notice(CSBC)
         

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar Police has postponed the constable written exam under advertisement no.02/19) that was supposed to be conducted on January 20.

Over 6 lakh candidates were expected to appear in the examination on January 20. The exam for both, morning and evening shifts have now been postponed for unavoidable reasons. CSBC has already conducted one exam on January 12.

CSBC in its latest notice announced the postponement of exam on Wednesday. Check official notice here.

The revised date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any updates.

Meanwhile, CSBC had already released the roll number wise centre list on its official website. Over 900 exam centres have been allotted for the exam out of which 74 centres are in the state capital Patna.

