CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET admit card 2020 to release tomorrow at csbc.bih.nic.in

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:19 IST

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit card for physical efficiency test (PET) for Bihar Police Constable recruitment on June 21 at 12 noon on its official website at csbc.bih.nic. The physical efficiency test will be conducted on July 15 at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Rajkiya Uchha Vidyalaya, popularly known as Patna High School in Gardanibagh, Patna.

The recruitment drive is conducted under advertisement number 02/2019 to fill 11,880 vacancies. The written exam was conducted on January 12 and March 8. Candidates who have cleared the written test have to appear for the PET.

Direct link to download Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card (To be activated on June 21)

Those who are finding difficulty in downloading the admit cards can visit the CSBC office (Harding Road, Patna) between July 13 and 14 and obtain a duplicate copy of admit card. The office will be open from 10 am to 5pm.The place, time and date of PET will be mentioned in the admit card.

Important Documents: Candidates will have to bring along a valid Photo ID proof with admit card, Intermediate passing certificate, birth certificate or matric certificate, caste certificate if required etc. at the time of PET. Click here for full list of documents that are required to bring along at the time of test.

CSBC Official website