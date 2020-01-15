e-paper
Home / Education / CSBC Bihar police constable written exam on Jan 20, check roll number- wise centre list here

CSBC Bihar police constable written exam on Jan 20, check roll number- wise centre list here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the roll number wise centre list for the constable recruitment exam under advertisement number 02/2019 that will be conducted on January 20.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 11:34 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CSBC exam centre list
CSBC exam centre list(CSBC)
         



Candidates who have registered for the CSBC Bihar constable recruitment exam can check the name of their allotted centre.There are a total of 966 centres for the exam out of which 74 are in the state capital Patna.

The morning shift will begin at 10 am and afternoon shift at 2 pm. Candidates are advised to check their exam centre by visiting the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Click here to check the centre list

CSBC has already released the admit card for the constable recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download their admit card online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11,880 vacancies of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

