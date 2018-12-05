CSIR UGC NET admit card for December 16 exam released at csirhrdg.res.in

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has issued the admit cards for UGC NET 2018 examination on its official website at csirhrdg.res.in. The examination will be held on December 16.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for CSIR UGC NET examination. The admit card will not be sent to candidates by post.

Candidates must bring a photo identity card (like voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License, Adhaar Card or Photo ID Card issued by a PSU/Central/State Govt/ID Card issued by a university/college) along with the admit card to the examination Centre.

The CSIR UGC NET examination is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for appointment as lecturer (LS) in the areas of chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric, ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences. The award of JRF to successful candidates depends on their finding admission/placement in a university/ national laboratory/ institution of higher learning and research, as applicable.

CSIR UGC NET 2018 admit card: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of CSIR at csirhrdg.res.in

2) Click on link to download the admit card for the exam

3) Log in with your form number and date of birth

4) The admit card will appear on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Note: Visit the official website of CSIR for latest news and updates on the examination.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 15:28 IST