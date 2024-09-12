CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon, final answer key out

CSIR UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce CSIR UGC joint NET results soon. The final answer key has been released and the result is expected next. When declared, candidates can check their CSIR UGC NET result and download scorecards from csirnet.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

The NTA has dropped one question from the Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences paper held on September 25. Several questions from the Mathematical Sciences paper of September 25 and one from the Life Sciences paper held on July 26 (1st shift) have multiple correct answers. For these questions, marks will be awarded as per the rules mentioned on the exam's information bulletin.

The provisional answer key of the test was released on August 9 and the objection window closed on August 11.

The exam was conducted on July 25, 26, and 27, 2024 at 348 centres in 187 cities across the country.

Follow live updates on CSIR UGC NET result 2024 here.