CTET 2019 Paper 1 Analysis: The level of the exam was moderate

The exam is held twice a year for providing a minimum teacher eligibility certificate to become a teacher. Around 30 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2019 09:22 IST
Ajay Singh Kharb
Ajay Singh Kharb
New Delhi
CTET 2019 Paper 1 Analysis. (Representational image)
CTET 2019 Paper 1 Analysis. (Representational image)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) on 8th December. The exam is held twice a year for providing a minimum teacher eligibility certificate to become a teacher. Around 30 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year.

The exam is being conducted in two shifts, morning shift for CTET Paper 1 and evening shift for CTET Paper 2.

●CTET Paper 1 is for those aspirants who wish to become a primary school teacher.

●CTET Paper 2 is for aspirants who want to become a trained graduate teacher.

The exam is conducted in offline mode and is of qualifying nature. Candidates have to solve 150 questions in 150 minutes. For General category, candidates need 60% .i.e. 90 marks to qualify for CTET whereas OBC/SC/ST aspirants need 55% .i.e. 82 marks to qualify.

Exam pattern for CTET Paper 1: 

CTET Paper-1 Exam Analysis:

●The overall level of the exam was moderate.

●The Child Development & Pedagogy section was Easy moderate.

●The Mathematics section was easy to moderate.

●The English language section was moderate with a lengthy passage being asked in the exam. Poetry part was on the difficult side.

●The Hindi language section was easy to moderate, however, the level of Hindi passage was slightly difficult.

●In Child Development Pedagogy, there was an increase in the number of questions on constructivism as compared to last year.

Section-wise analysis of the exam: 

Students are required to attempt a total of 110+ questions to clear the exam. The below table shows the number of questions for a good attempt of the exam.  

(Author Ajay Singh Kharb is an academic expert at Gradeup. Views expressed here are personal.)

