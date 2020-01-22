CTET 2020 Registration begins on January 24, exam on July 5

education

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:07 IST

Central Board of secondary education has released the examination dates for the Central Teacher’s eligibility test. According to the press release, CBSE will be conducting the CTET on July 5, 2020, at various examination centres spread across the country. The detailed notification and the registration process will begin on January 24, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam online at ctet.nic.in from January 24 onwards. As per the notice, the last date to apply for the exam is February 24, 2020. However, the application fee can be paid until February 27, 2020, until 3: 30 pm.

Candidates belonging to the general and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for either Paper 1 or 2, and Rs 1200 for both paper 1 and 2. While the applicants from SC/ST/PwD category, the application fee is Rs 500 for either Paper 1 or 2 and Rs 600 for both paper 1 and 2.

For more updates, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the CBSE official website.