CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: CBSE CTET July answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET 2024 answer key soon. The provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, along with questions and candidates' responses, will be published on ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET July examination was held on July 7, 2024, in 136 cities across the country. The test was conducted in twenty languages in two shifts – paper II from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and paper I from 2 pm to 4.30 pm....Read More

How to check CTET 2024 answer key

Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Open the CTET 2024 answer key download link available on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.n.

Check the answer key and download it.

After releasing the answer key, the CBSE will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee of Rs.1000 per question. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium(email/letter/representation) will not be considered.

The subject experts will examine the challenges received and prepare the final answer keys. The result will be declared as per the final answer keys.