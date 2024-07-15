CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: CBSE CTET July answer key awaited at ctet.nic.in
CTET 2024 Answer Key Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET 2024 answer key soon. The provisional answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, along with questions and candidates' responses, will be published on ctet.nic.in. The CBSE CTET July examination was held on July 7, 2024, in 136 cities across the country. The test was conducted in twenty languages in two shifts – paper II from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and paper I from 2 pm to 4.30 pm....Read More
How to check CTET 2024 answer key
Go to the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Open the CTET 2024 answer key download link available on the home page.
Enter your login details and click on submit.n.
Check the answer key and download it.
After releasing the answer key, the CBSE will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee of Rs.1000 per question. Challenges without payment of fee and those submitted on any other medium(email/letter/representation) will not be considered.
The subject experts will examine the challenges received and prepare the final answer keys. The result will be declared as per the final answer keys.
CTET 2024 answer key live: Exam dates
CTET 2024 answer key live: The CBSE CTET July examination was held on July 7, 2024, in 136 cities across the country. The test was conducted in two shifts – from 9.30 am to 12 noon, and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.
CTET 2024 answer key live: Where to check answer key
CTET 2024 answer key live: The CBSE CTET answer key, question papers and responses will be shared on ctet.nic.in.
CTET 2024 answer key live: CBSE to release question papers, responses
CTET 2024 answer key live: Along with the CTET answer key, the CBSE will also share the question papers and candidates' responses.
CTET 2024 answer key live: Provisional answer key awaited
CTET 2024 answer key live: The CBSE is expected to release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2024 soon. The test was held earlier this month.