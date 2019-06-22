CTET Admit Card 2019 released at ctet.nic.in. here’s how to download

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET admit card 2019 for the central teacher eligibility entrance test. CTET 2019 will be held on July 7, 2019.

The application process had started from February 5, 2019. The exam will be held on July 7, 2019. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities all over the country.

Candidates can download CTET admit card 2019 by logging in using their application number and date of birth on the official website.

How to download CTET Admit Card 2019

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on the ‘Admit Card server 1 or 2’ link

Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin

Submit the details

Your CTET 2019 Admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download

CTET 2019 Results: The exam results for CTET July 2019 will be declared six weeks after the examination is conducted on July 7, 2019.

CTET Exam Timetable: The CTET paper 1 exam will commence at 9:30 am and concludes 12 noon. CTET Paper 2 exam will commence 2 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm

CTET JULY 2019: EXAM PATTERN

Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage

Duration of examination- Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development and Pedagogy ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ----30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics ---30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(v) Environmental Studies ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

Total 150 MCQs ---150 Marks

Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage :

Duration of examination - Two-and-a-half hours

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory) ---30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs--- 30 Marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory)--- 30 MCQs ---30 Marks

(iv) Mathematics and Science -- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Mathematics and Science teacher)

(v) Social Studies/Social Science --- 60 MCQs--- 60 Marks (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) *For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)

Total 150 MCQs -----150 Marks

CTET JULY 2019--- QUALIFYING MARKS AND AWARD OF CTET CERTIFICATE

As per NCTE Notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A person who scores 60% or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 07:23 IST