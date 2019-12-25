CTET Answer key 2019: Last date to raise objections today

education

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 13:16 IST

The last date for raising objections against the Central Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 Answer key is today, December 25, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2019 examination can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) online at ctet.nic.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CTET 2019 examination on December 8, 2019, at various examination centers. Around 30 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year. According to the notice released by the board, the scanned images of the OMR sheets of candidates appeared in CTET December 2019 have been uploaded on the website for viewing of candidates.

Candidates can challenge the answer keys, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000/- per question either through credit/debit card. However, if the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e., a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded.

Here’s the direct link to download the answer key and the OMR sheet of CTET 2019.

Here’s the direct link for submission of Key Challenge for CTET 2019.