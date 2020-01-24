CTET July 2020 application link activated, here’s how to apply

education

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the online application link for the CTET JUly 2020 exam. CTET stands for Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test. The CTET July exam will be held on July 5, 2020.

Candidates can apply online at ctet.nic.in. The online application window will be active from January 24 to February 24, 2020.

According to the latest notice issued by CBSE, CTET exam will be conducted in 20 languages in 112 cities all over the country. The fee can be paid upto 27.02.2020 till 03.30 PM.

CTET July 2020: How to apply online

Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.

Go to the link that reads “Apply Online”

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

Upload Scanned Images of your latest Photograph and your Signature

Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

CTET July 2020: ELIGIBILITY

Minimum Qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes 1 to 5 Primary Stage (any one of these)

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)/

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002/

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed)/

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education)*/

“Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)”

“(a) who has acquired the qualification or Bachelor of Education from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes I to V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE, within two year of such appointment as primary teacher”.

Minimum Qualifications for becoming Teacher for Classes VI-VIII: Elementary Stage (any one of these)

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)/

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed)./

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard/

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed)/

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed./

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education)*./

Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. Programme recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET/CTET. Moreover, as per the existing TET guidelines circulated vide NCTE letter dated 11-02-2011, a person who is pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be) specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010 is also qualified to appear in the TET/CTET.