CTET Results 2019 declared, 22.55% candidates qualified

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 19:51 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the result of Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 examination. CTET 2019 was held in 110 cities across India on December 8 in which approximately 24 lakh, five thousand and 145 candidates appeared.

A total of 5 lakh 42 thousand 285 candidates have been declared qualified.

A total of 22.55% candidates have qualified.

According to the official press release, a total of 3.12 lakh female and 2.2 lakh male candidates have passed the exam.

Out of these 5.4 Lakh candidates, 2.4 Lakh qualified in Paper -1(for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school), and 2.9 lakh qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their CBSE CTET results 2019 by clicking here. Key in your roll number and submit on the login page that opens. CTET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out and download on your computer for future reference.