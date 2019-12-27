e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Education / CTET Results 2019 declared, 22.55% candidates qualified

CTET Results 2019 declared, 22.55% candidates qualified

A total of 5 lakh 42 thousand 285 candidates have been declared qualified.

education Updated: Dec 27, 2019 19:51 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A total of 22.55% candidates have qualified the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 examination.
A total of 22.55% candidates have qualified the Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 examination.(HT File)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the result of Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2019 examination. CTET 2019 was held in 110 cities across India on December 8 in which approximately 24 lakh, five thousand and 145 candidates appeared.

A total of 5 lakh 42 thousand 285 candidates have been declared qualified.

A total of 22.55% candidates have qualified.

According to the official press release, a total of 3.12 lakh female and 2.2 lakh male candidates have passed the exam.

Out of these 5.4 Lakh candidates, 2.4 Lakh qualified in Paper -1(for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school), and 2.9 lakh qualified in Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their CBSE CTET results 2019 by clicking here. Key in your roll number and submit on the login page that opens. CTET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen. Take a print-out and download on your computer for future reference.

tags
top news
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
Andhra govt halts decision on capital move after farmers’ protest
Andhra govt halts decision on capital move after farmers’ protest
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
What Army Rules say about political comments by army-men
What Army Rules say about political comments by army-men
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News