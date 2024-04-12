CUET PG 2024 Result Live: NTA CUET results awaited, final answer key out
CUET PG 2024 Result Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET PG 2024 Result likely soon. The Agency has released the CUET UG final answer key on April 12. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check the results when declared on the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in....Read More
CUET PG 2024 examination was conducted on March 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28 in computer-based (CBT) mode in 572 centres located in 262 cities across India and overseas. The exam was conducted in three shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 10.45 pm, the second shift from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm and the third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm on all days.
The provisional answer key was released on April 5 and the objection window was closed on April 7, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, scorecard and more.
CUET PG Result: Steps to download marksheets
Visit the official website of CUET PG.
Click on CUET PG Result 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CUET PG 2024 Result Live: Know about exam centres
The NTA conducted the CUET PG exam in 572 centres located in 262 cities, including 9 cities outside India: Manama, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Ottawa, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, and Qatar. Answer keys will be released today, April 4, on pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET PG 2024 Result: When can NTA cancel the result?
The result of CUET (PG) 2024 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.
NTA CUET Result: Direct link to be available here
NTA CUET Result is awaited. The direct link will be available here soon after the results are declared. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
CUET PG 2024: Number of candidates
Number of candidates registered for CUET PG 2024 – 768414
Number of candidates who appeared for CUET PG 2024 – 577400
CUET PG Result 2024: Login credentials required
Application number
Password
CUET PG Result: Marking Scheme
i) Each question carries 04 (four) marks.
ii) For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.
iii) For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.
iv) Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.
v) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.
vi) However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Final Answer Key will be awarded marks.
vii) In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.
CUET PG 2024 Result Live: 190 universities to use CUET PG score
A total of 190 universities will use the CUET PG scores this year. Of those, 38 are central, and 38 are state government-run universities, nine are government institutions, and 105 are private and deemed universities.
CUET PG 2024 Result: Number of candidates registered
This year, around 4,62,603 unique candidates were registered for CUET PG, which is held for admission to PG courses of central universities and other participating.
NTA CUET Answer Key: Dates
Provisional answer key: April 5
Objection window closes: April 7
Final answer key: April 12
CUET Result: List of websites
pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
nta.ac.in
NTA CUET Result: Shift timings
CUET PG 2024: Exam dates
CUET PG Result: Where to check scorecard?
Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check the results when declared on the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
CUET PG 2024 Result Live: Final answer key out
CUET PG 2024 Result Live: NTA has released the final answer key for CUET PG on April 12, 2024. The link is given here.
CUET PG 2024 Result: Date and time
CUET PG 2024 Result will be announced likely soon. The date and time of result declaration have not been shared by the Agency yet.