CUET PG 2024 Result Live: NTA CUET results awaited, final answer key out

Apr 12, 2024 5:05 PM IST

i) Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

ii) For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

iii) For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

iv) Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

v) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

vi) However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Final Answer Key will be awarded marks.

vii) In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.