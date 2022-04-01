CUET UG registration begins tomorrow, know how and where to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) registration from tomorrow April 2. Candidates can register online through the official website of CUET at samarth.edu.in. The last date to register is April 30.

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

The exam will be divided into three sections: section IA will have 13 languages, section IB will have 19 languages, section II will have 27 domain-specific subjects, and section III will have a general examination, according to the CUET.

CUET UG registration: How to register

Visit the official website of CUET at samarth.edu.in

Register and fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Take printout of the application form.

Candidates are advised to check the NTA CUET (UG)-2022 official website cuet.samarth.ac.in (available from 02.04.2022) for latest updates.

For any queries/ clarifications, candidates can also call at the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or 011-6922 7700 or write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

Candidates can check the detailed notification here