e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CUSAT CAT 2020 admission test to be conducted in July, check datesheet here

CUSAT CAT 2020 admission test to be conducted in July, check datesheet here

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will conduct the common admission test (CAT) on July 27 and 28

education Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:21 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CUSAT CAT 2020 dates announced
CUSAT CAT 2020 dates announced (HT File)
         

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will conduct the common admission test (CAT) on July 27 and 28. CUSAT has released the complete schedule on its official website. Candidates who wish to change their exam centre can apply for the same before June 7.

Earlier, the CUSAT CAT exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 18 and 19 which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the exam will be conducted on July 27 and 28. CUSAT CAT 2020 is a computer based test.

Click here for official website

Check full schedule here

About CUSAT CAT 2020 Admissions:

Candidates who wish admissions for programmes other than M.Phil / Ph.D/ All Diploma Courses in CUSAT should apply for CAT - 2020 through this portal. Applications in any other method will not be accepted.

Candidates with a valid KMAT/CMAT/CAT(IIM)Score can apply for MBA programmes. These candidates will be ranked on the basis of KMAT/CMAT/CAT(IIM) Score, Group Discussion and Interview.

For M.Tech programmes, preference will be given to candidates with valid GATE score in the respective subject. In the absence of candidates with valid GATE score, candidates without GATE score will be admitted on the basis of their performance in Department Admission Test (DAT) to be conducted by the Departments concerned.

top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new Covid-19 cases, total at 24,586
LIVE: Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new Covid-19 cases, total at 24,586
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Explained: Trump’s G7 offer for India, how it may help amid China standoff
Explained: Trump’s G7 offer for India, how it may help amid China standoff
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In