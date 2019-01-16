Declared: IIFT MBA 2019 results announced at tedu.iift.ac.in, here are the details

The results of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) examination have been declared on its official website tedu.iift.ac.in

The list of shortlisted candidates for the second round of Master of Business Administration (MBA) International Business (IB) admissions has also been released on its website.

The IIFT exam was held on December 2, 2018.

IIFT Result 2019: Here’s how to check

Log on to the official website, tedu.iift.ac.in

Under the latest updates section Click on the link, “MBA (IB) 2019-21: List of Candidates Shortlisted for Second Round”

PDF file with list of selected candidates shortlisted for the for second round will be displayed

Download the PDF here:

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 15:41 IST