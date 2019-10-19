Defence minister Rajnath Singh gives nod for girls to enter Sainik schools from 2021

education

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:55 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday approved a proposal for admission of girls in Sainik schools across the country for academic session 2021-22, in a phased manner.

According to a media statement, the decision was taken following the success of a pilot project initiated by the Defence Ministry for admission of girl children in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram two years ago.

Singh has directed authorities concerned to ensure availability of necessary infrastructure and sufficient women staff in Sainik schools for smooth implementation of the directive.

The decision is in line with the objective of the government towards greater inclusiveness, gender equality, enabling greater participation of women in Armed Forces and strengthening the motto of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 08:55 IST