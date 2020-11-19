e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi Covid hospitals allowed to engage MBBS students, interns to assist duty doctors

Delhi Covid hospitals allowed to engage MBBS students, interns to assist duty doctors

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday allowed COVID-19 designated hospitals to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns, and BDS doctors to assist duty doctors in controlling the pandemic.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 16:43 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday allowed COVID-19 designated hospitals to engage fourth and fifth-year MBBS students, interns, and BDS doctors to assist duty doctors in controlling the pandemic.

According to an official order, the fourth-year and fifth-year MBBS students and dental doctors will assist duty doctors at the honorarium of Rs 1,000 for an 8-hour shift and Rs 2,000 for a 12-hour shift per day.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand of ICU beds and medical HR in the hospitals of GNCTD Delhi for management of COVID-19, all MDs/Directors of COVID Hospitals of GNCTD are permitted to engage 4th and 5th-year MBBS students, Interns and BDS pass doctors to assist the duty doctors at the honorarium of Rs 1,000 (8 hrs shift) and Rs 2,000 (12 hrs shift) per day by exercising powers delegated to them Under Section 50 of Disaster Management Act,” the order said.

The Delhi government, in its order, also said that in the case of interns, the honorarium would be over and above their stipend.

This comes as the COVID-19 tally in the national capital crossed the five lakh mark on Wednesday with 7,486 new cases. The city recorded 131 fatalities over the last 24 days, the highest number of deaths in a single day, pushing the death toll in the city to 7,943.

top news
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Aakash Chopra explains why big auctions might ‘change story’ for MI
Aakash Chopra explains why big auctions might ‘change story’ for MI
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Why is President Trump pursuing recount of 2 Wisconsin counties?
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In