Delhi forest guard admit card 2020 released, direct link to download here

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:09 IST

Department of Forest and wildlife, Government of Delhi has released the admit card for the recruitment of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher on its official website at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

The recruitment exam is conducted to hire 229 forest guard and wildlife guard/ game watcher. The written exam will be conducted on March 15 and 16, 2020.

How to download Forest Guard Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at forest.delhigovt.nic.in

Find a link which reads ‘Click here for admit card’

Key in your login credentials

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download Forest Guard admit card