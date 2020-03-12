e-paper
Delhi forest guard admit card 2020 released, direct link to download here

Department of Forest and wildlife, Government of Delhi has released the admit card for the recruitment of Forest Ranger, Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard/Game Watcher on its official website at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

education Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:09 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The recruitment exam is conducted to hire 229 forest guard and wildlife guard/ game watcher. The written exam will be conducted on March 15 and 16, 2020.

How to download Forest Guard Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at forest.delhigovt.nic.in

Find a link which reads ‘Click here for admit card’

Key in your login credentials

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download Forest Guard admit card

