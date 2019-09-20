Delhi govt plans online portal for scholarship scheme under Jay Bhim Yojna

education

After extending the benefits of the Jay Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana to all students, the Delhi government is planning to launch an online portal for it.

After a meeting with officials here on Thursday, Minister of Social Welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam said the online portal would reduce the time and effort to verify documents, like income and case certificates. “It will also ensure timely release of payment to the coaching institutes,” he said.

The Ministry is also looking for possibilities to check enrolment of a particular students under the scheme by different empanelled coaching institutes.

The government was also exploring direct transfer of stipend into the bank accounts of students through PFMS and monitoring of students’ biometric attendance.

On September 3, the Delhi cabinet gave its nod to include students of Other Backward Caste (OBCs) and general category in the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana and also to increase the financial assistance from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh for coaching of competitive examinations.

The Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, launched last year, is aimed at providing free coaching to SC/ST students in preparation for examinations conducted by UPSC, DSSSB, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board and others.

