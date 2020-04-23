e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Delhi HC seeks DU response on student’s plea to declare Eco (H) 5th semester results

Delhi HC seeks DU response on student’s plea to declare Eco (H) 5th semester results

Justice Prathiba M Singh also asked the varsity to place before it in a sealed cover the result of other three exams in which the student had appeared.

education Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi High Court.
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
         

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of Delhi University on a student’s plea seeking declaration of her Economics (Hons) fifth semester examination result which was put on hold as she had allegedly carried some notes for one of the papers in her pouch.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also asked the varsity to place before it in a sealed cover the result of other three exams in which the student had appeared.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on May 11.

The court was hearing the petition by the final year student at Daulat Ram College seeking declaration of her results for the fifth semester in four papers which were held in December 2019.

The student said she appeared in all the exams, and in the ‘International Trade’ exam held on December 3, 2019, she got late due to the traffic and inadvertently carried some notes in her stationery pouch.

She claimed that when she realised it, she went to the invigilator to surrender the notes but she was not allowed to appear in the exam and by the time a fresh answer sheet was given to her, the time of the examination had concluded.

The invigilator’s allegation was that she was indulging in cheating in the examination.

A show cause notice was first issued to her and thereafter, on March 12, her entire examination was treated to be cancelled, she told the court, adding that she made representations to the university but no response was received.

The woman said she was not afforded any hearing before the decision to cancel her examination was taken and barring her, the results of other students for the fifth semester have already been declared.

The DU counsel submitted that the woman chose not to file any reply to the show cause notice and she also did not seek a personal hearing.

He said the varsity is under lockdown and sought time to retrieve the records and file it before the court.

The court noted that the incident, which took place on December 3, 2019, and the proceedings in the show-cause would need to be gone into after perusing the records of the university.

“Accordingly, at this stage, the respondent (DU) is permitted to file a counter affidavit along with the relevant documents within a period of two weeks. On the next date, the University of Delhi shall also place in a sealed cover before this court the result of the other three examinations where the petitioner (student) had appeared in her fifth semester,” the court said.

The court noted that the woman appeared to be a meritorious student and admittedly she was not given a hearing in the proceedings pursuant to the show cause notice.

Regarding the woman’s submission that her results for the other three papers ought to be declared as she wishes to apply for further studies, since this was her final year in the BA course, the court said this prayer would be considered on the next date, that is May 11.

tags
top news
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
Coronavirus growth in India linear, not exponential: Govt
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
LIVE: 1229 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
LIVE: 1229 new Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Toyota enters compact SUV segment, launches Yaris Cross with hybrid option
Narendra Modi most popular leader on Facebook, Donald Trump comes 2nd
Narendra Modi most popular leader on Facebook, Donald Trump comes 2nd
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News